Online romance and bank impersonation scams amid 5,200 reports of fraud made to PSNI over 12 months

A diverse range of scams reported to the PSNI over a 12 month period included the loss of £50,000 in an online romance scam and a £100,000 loss in a bank impersonation scam.

More than 5,200 reports of fraud have been made to the Police Service of Northern Ireland in the 12-month period from November 2023 to the end of October this year, with the total reported loss close to £19 million.

The figures, from Action Fraud, cover the 12-month period from November 1, 2023 to October 31, 2024.

“Criminals don’t care who they steal from, or consider the cruel impact of their crime," says Chair of ScamwiseNI Partnership, Police Service of Northern Ireland Superintendent Joanne Gibson.

"Not only is there the financial impact, but losing money to fraud can also be really traumatic and emotionally distressing. For some people, it can be devastating.”

In the reports made to The Police Service over the last year, a diverse range of scams have resulted in losses ranging from hundreds of pounds in ticket scams to hundreds of thousands of pounds in impersonation and investment scams.

Like many frauds, these are committed at distance, with criminals using phones, social media, emails and text messages.

Some examples from the past year include a bank impersonation scam where a person was called by someone claiming to be from their bank telling them there had been suspicious activity on their account, and asking for money to be moved into different accounts to keep it safe.

The total amount involved was more than £100,000.

An online romance scam resulted in the transfer of more than £50,000 – allegedly to help with a business opportunity.

Another example from the last year resulted in hundreds of thousands of pounds lost in an investment scam where the person believed they were part of a genuine online business opportunity, only to find out it was a scam.

"Scams are presented in so many different ways and, with advances in technology, they can appear genuine and as if they’re legitimate," Superintendent Gibson. "In terms of the investment scams we've seen reported, often these may seem like a good way to boost savings, however, they are often high-risk investments with limited regulation or safeguards."

Superintendent Gibson continued: "While a variety of approaches are used, some of them extremely sophisticated, the end goal for criminals never changes and that’s to access personal and financial details which are used to commit a more sophisticated scam where the losses can be substantial as we’ve seen from the total losses reported in the last year.

“It's sickening because people who have placed their trust in someone, or believed an opportunity to be genuine, discover in the most cruel way a criminal has stolen their money."

Superintendent Gibson says taking a moment to stop and check whenever contact is made, can make a difference.

“By staying vigilant, and taking the time to verify the approach is genuine and legitimate, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones against criminals and keep our money safe," says Superintendent Gibson.

"No one is immune to fraud, we know anyone can be impacted. The Police Service, along with partners in our ScamwiseNI Partnership, encourage everyone to have a conversation about scams to raise awareness. This way we can empower each other with the knowledge of how to spot scams and stop them, and adopt measures to protect our information. This can include something as simple as having different passwords for different accounts, and never giving out your personal and financial information over the phone to someone claiming to represent your bank. Being aware can stop the scammer.

"Importantly, if you have lost money in a scam please report it - to police, your bank and Action Fraud as soon as possible. This is key to stopping the fraudster's ability to steal more of your money."

The PSNI has lots of information and advice on how to spot scams which you can access via www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/scams-and-fraud

Stop. Check. Report.

Stop - Before you transfer money or disclose any personal details to anyone you do not know. Do not feel rushed or pressured by timelines - genuine callers will always give you time to consider your options.

Check - Check and verify who you are communicating with using a trusted source. Take time to verify callers on another phone line where possible and check images via an image search. If you are in any doubt do not transfer any money or goods.

Report - If you have been a victim of a scam, report it to police on online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call on 101, to your bank immediately, online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040. You can also forward scam texts to 7726.

Information and advice is also available at https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/scams-and-fraud, at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni