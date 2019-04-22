Over 140 people contact police via Lyra McKee murder probe portal

Over 140 people have contacted police with information about the murder of Lyra McKee via a Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) set up by PSNI investigators.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: "Many witnesses have contacted us to give us information that has been provided to them.

"More than 140 people have contacted us via our MIPP with messages, including mobile phone footage. House-to house enquiries are continuing, and all of that is to be welcomed.

“My challenge is, how do I convert that community intelligence and information into raw evidence that allows me bring offenders to justice.



“My appeal today to witnesses who haven’t come forward to us is simple. Please, come forward and have a conversation with me. Come and talk to me."