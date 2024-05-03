Over 260 burglaries reported in Derry & Strabane in 10 months: Lock doors, windows say police

PSNI Inspector Pearce said: “We know that burglary is a very personal, intrusive crime and victims feel shocked and vulnerable. We don’t want anyone to fall victim to burglary, which is why we’re urging people to make home security part of their daily routine."By getting in the habit doing things every day, the less chance you have of being targeted by opportunistic burglars. Make sure you lock all doors and windows, ensure alarms are working and store valuables out of sight. The same applies to garages, sheds and outbuildings. Check they have working locks and alarms and that valuable items are secured away and appropriately marked.”Inspector Pearce added: “And, if you see something on your street, or in your neighbourhood that doesn’t look right then let us know. Don’t wait. Pick up the phone and tell us as soon as you can. We’ve caught burglars in the act because someone called us straightaway. The sooner we know, the faster we can respond.”You can find more information about securing your home on our website (www.psni.police.uk). You can also arrange to speak to your local PSNI Crime Prevention Officer by calling the non-emergency number 101.