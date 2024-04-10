Owner ‘devastated’ after significant quantity of building material stolen in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Tri Axle Tuffmac trailer (VRM 191-DL-2699), along with galvanised steel sheeting and purlins, is believed to have been stolen at around 10.20pm.

It was taken from driving range premises on Alder Road.

Constable Patterson said: "We believe a white Transit van was used to tow the trailer and its contents from the premises. We believe the van made its way to the premises to carry out the theft via Racecourse Road and may have pulled in briefly at Woodlands Avenue, the new development on Alder Road beforehand.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An image of the stolen trailer. The material loaded on it is not the material stolen last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have released images of the trailer that was stolen in the hope someone saw it being towed away by a white Transit van along Alder Road from around 10.15-10.20pm last night [Tuesday].

"We're keen to hear from anyone who knows the whereabouts of the trailer and material, or has been offered a similar trailer or material for sale in suspicious circumstances."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"This theft is devastating for the owner. Not only is there the financial loss from the value of the trailer and the materials that have been stolen, but the owner is now without a trailer needed for work.

An image of the stolen trailer. The material loaded on it is not the material stolen last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, report it as it could help identify who is responsible and involved in this crime and get the trailer and material back to their owner."