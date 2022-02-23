Paddy McCourt appears in court in Derry charged with sexual assault

Paddy McCourt, who appeared at Derry Magistrates' Court in Derry on Wednesday.

Mr. McCourt (38), from Wheatfield Court, Muff, appeared at Derry Magistrates' Court via video link from his solicitors' offices in the city on Wednesday morning.

He was charged with intentionally touching a female on January 30, 2022.

Asked whether he understood the charges Mr. McCourt replied: "Yes but definitely not guilty."

A police officer connected Mr. McCourt to the charges.

Defence solicitor Ciarán Shiels asked the officer if his client had 'cooperated fully' with police to which he replied that he had.

Mr. Shiels told the court that there was a 'specific line of inquiry relating to DNA evidence' and asked the officer if there was an indication of how long that would take to 'bottom out'.

Mr. Shiels contended that the case 'should have been managed by pre-charge bail'.

The police officer told the court that he was unable to say how long the forensic process would take and told the court that an investigating officer believed that there was 'enough evidence to charge without forensics'.

The court was told that a third person, a 'potential witness and potential suspect', had been identified.

Mr. Shiels said 'another individual needed to be spoken to' and that he was 'very anxious to find out what police have done' to identify that individual since January 30.