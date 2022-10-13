A report was made at around 7pm last night, Wednesday, October 12, that a number of men had gone into the house earlier in the evening, at around 6.15pm, and had thrown paint around the living room.Inspector Fell said: "Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident and we would encourage anyone with information to call us. We will be in the area providing reassurance to residents that we are working to tackle recent issues of anti-social behaviour in the area and would encourage anyone with information about this incident, or any issue, to report it to us."Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, and quote reference number 1585 of 12/10/22."You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/