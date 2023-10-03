Patrick Street residents hit out at drug-dealing, partying, street violence and ASB

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local community have appealed for 24 hour security to be introduced at Triangle Housing Association’s recently constructed social housing complex in Patrick Street.

Members staged a protest in Derry city centre on Friday ahead of a scheduled meeting with Triangle, which had been facilitated by the City Centre Initiative.

Both residents of the apartment block and their neighbours took part in the protest and outlined a litany of anti-social behaviour.

Patrick Street residents at a protest against anti-social behaviour on Friday. On left is Councillor Gary Donnelly and, on right, is Councillor Shaun Harkin.

"Two years ago when they put the apartments up they had security in them, 24/7 because of the anti-social behaviour, the drug dealing, the fighting in the street with iron bars…

“Dogs are allowed to go to the toilet in the corridors. There are children in the corridors. The lifts are continuously scattered with blood, food, whatever, so the young people living in there with prams can't get out of the building.

“It's become absolutely unbearable for the residents, not just the residents of the flats,” said one long time resident.

Residents of Patrick Street are joined by Councillors Gary Donnelly and Shaun Harkin.

The ‘Journal’ has been shown photographs of urine, blood, vomit, faeces, drugs and drugs paraphernalia, litter and doors that have been taken off their hinges inside the building.

“There is blood all over Patrick Street. There are drugs in the lift. There is vomit and faeces everywhere. I'm not able to sleep. They party all day, all morning, all night,” claimed one tenant.

Another claimed drug-dealing is rife in the area with pregabalin and diazepam among the substances being peddled.

“I watched three sitting in a car, with two boys keeping watch, this girl takes a bag, puts it under her coat, goes into one of the flats and is away again.

A discarded bottle of alcohol in the flat complex.

“The parties are 24/7. It's impossible to sleep when they are partying. It's like they are building Noah's Ark. They threatened to bust my windows in because I wouldn't come out to let them in,” a resident said.

One protestor said people in the neighbourhood are living in fear.

"It doesn't matter if it is 2am, 3am or 4am, there will be vans and cars pulling up. They will be coming to party, groups from all around the town, from B&Bs and everything else, and they will come to party and that party goes on 24 hours a day.

Stains on the lift compartment walls.

“There was an incident last week and two boys were on the street, one had a hatchet, the other had a hammer, firing it up at one of the windows and another shouting down, I've got a machete here, I'm coming down to you. This is at 7am in the morning,”

A young parent who has lived in the block with their two sons since April 2022 told the ‘Journal’ the anti-social behaviour is constant.

“Open cans and bottles of alcohol are left around the building and in the lift. There is blood, vomit, urine, spit, cigarette butts and ashes, food and alcohol on the floors and stairs of the building and in the lift. There is blood on walls and handles and the mirror of the lift,” they said, adding, “It has greatly affected the mental well-being of myself and my children.”

One resident told the ‘Journal’ they have had several meetings with Triangle but that the association did not turn up for another scheduled engagement on Friday.

The ‘Journal’ raised residents’ concerns with Triangle, which said it is aware of some issues relating to alleged anti-social behaviour in the locale of their development at Patrick Street.

Suspected drugs abandoned in the lift compartment.

“The Association is also monitoring levels of anti-social behaviour at the block. A specialist security company conducts five inspections of the property, 7 days per week. There are a total of 35 inspections per week.

“The reports by the security company are carefully monitored. The Association is proactively managing and aiming to overcome reports of anti-social at the block, this according to its remit and powers as a landlord.

“Triangle staff have consistently demonstrated a willingness to engage with tenants, the PSNI, local community groups and other key stakeholders. The Association has a strong commitment to work productively with others, to improve community safety in the wider area,” the association responded.

Independent Derry City & Strabane District Councillor Gary Donnelly said the concerns of tenants need to be heard.

Colr. Donnelly also said everybody is suffering as a result of this and there doesn't seem to be a strategy to deal with it.

"I think it is time that people, who have that responsibility, sat up, took notice, and seriously addressed the concerns of both the residents of the property and their neighbours,” he said.

People Before Profit Derry City & Strabane District Councillor Shaun Harkin said: “Triangle Housing has a duty of care to its residents and to all those living and working in the Patrick Street area.

"It's not acceptable for Triangle representatives to simply not turn up to meetings when residents are raising ongoing safety concerns. The onus is on Triangle representatives to listen to residents and find a resolution."

One resident complained: “There are a lot of children in these apartments, a lot of young families and their kids… they have to bring them down in the lift past everything that's happening.