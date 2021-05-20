Patrols stepped up in Claudy area after report of burglary

A PSNI spokesperson said today: “We have received a report that two young females entered a property and caused damage on Saturday April 15.

“Several items were also taken and destroyed.

“We will be patrolling the area as requested by the owner.

“If you see anything suspicious or suspicious persons in the area contact ourselves and we will follow it up.”

Anyone with information about the incident is advised that police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101.