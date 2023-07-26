Pensioner suffers facial injuries after assault by intruders during ‘very distressing’ burglary

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information.

It was reported to police that two males entered an address in the Derg View area at around 7pm on Monday.

They are reported to have assaulted the male occupant, aged in his seventies, and fled with items from the property.

PSNI appeal

Detective Sergeant Watkin said: "This has been very distressing for the victim who sustained facial injuries. We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 7pm last night, and noticed any suspicious activity to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference number 483 of 25/07/23."