Personalised number plate stolen from car in Muff
Gardai have asked the public to be ‘on the lookout’ after a personalised number plate was stolen from a car parked at a licensed premises in Muff.
Inishowen Garda Superintendent Shaun Grant told the Journal the incident occurred on the morning of Wednesday, December 27.
The suspect car involved in the incident was Kia Ceed, with a partial registration number of LK22.
The personalised number plate stolen has a partial registration of WMH.
Superintendent Grant asked the public to ‘keep a look out’ for these registrations, in light of recent burglaries on both sides of the border and report anything suspicious to Gardai on 00353 74 93 20540.