Gardai have asked the public to be ‘on the lookout’ after a personalised number plate was stolen from a car parked at a licensed premises in Muff.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inishowen Garda Superintendent Shaun Grant told the Journal the incident occurred on the morning of Wednesday, December 27.

The suspect car involved in the incident was Kia Ceed, with a partial registration number of LK22.

The personalised number plate stolen has a partial registration of WMH.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gardai are seeking information.