News you can trust since 1772

Personalised number plate stolen from car in Muff

Gardai have asked the public to be ‘on the lookout’ after a personalised number plate was stolen from a car parked at a licensed premises in Muff.
By Laura Glenn
Published 28th Dec 2023, 17:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Inishowen Garda Superintendent Shaun Grant told the Journal the incident occurred on the morning of Wednesday, December 27.

The suspect car involved in the incident was Kia Ceed, with a partial registration number of LK22.

The personalised number plate stolen has a partial registration of WMH.

Gardai are seeking information.Gardai are seeking information.
Gardai are seeking information.
Most Popular

Superintendent Grant asked the public to ‘keep a look out’ for these registrations, in light of recent burglaries on both sides of the border and report anything suspicious to Gardai on 00353 74 93 20540.