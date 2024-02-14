Pet poodle Maud seriously injured in Derry after being struck by speeding motorcyclist in ‘terrifying incident’

Maud, the pet poodle, was seriously injured after being hit by a scrambler.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Creggan Country Park that occurred around 3pm when a man was walking along the pathway with his pet in the direction of the bywash.

It's reported a blue-coloured scrambler was being driven at speed when it struck the dog. The driver, reported to be carrying a passenger, drove on before stopping at the end of the pathway and then making off towards Forest Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public came to the aid of the man and his pet, which is receiving treatment for its injuries.

Foyleside and Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team Constable White said: "This was a terrifying incident, and the owner is incredibly upset at what happened.

"The dog, called Maud, is a much loved family pet, which has been badly injured and requires extensive treatment, including surgery, for serious injuries.

"We're keen to hear from the members of the public who helped the man and dog yesterday. We're also asking anyone who may have been in the Park and captured footage of the scrambler and where it went after making off to get in touch with us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1155 of 13/02/24 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Constable White added: "When these machines are being driven at speed, creating a nuisance in built-up areas, close to people and homes, this is dangerous and reckless. Not only is there the impact on people's lives in the community, but there are also serious safety concerns.

"Some scramblers do not comply with Construction and Use Regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and therefore are restricted to “off-road” use only.