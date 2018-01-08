Petrol bombs and fireworks thrown during security alert

A local police chief has condemned those who threw patrol bombs and other missiles during a security operation in Derry yesterday.

PSNI Chief Inspector Alan Hutton was speaking as he confirmed yesterday evening that a device left under the Lecky Road flyover in the city was a hoax.

The alert saw part of the Bogside and Brandywell areas sealed off for several hours yesterday, and resulted in some residents being evacuated from their homes for a time.

Chf. Insp. Alan Hutton said: “The security alert in the Lecky Road area of Derry has ended and those evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return.

“The suspect device has been declared a hoax by ammunition technical officers (ATO).”

He further thanked residents in the area and members of the public “for their continued patience while we worked to keep everyone safe”.

“However,” he added, “I would strongly condemn the actions of a small group of people who threw missiles, including petrol bombs and fireworks, at officers whose only motivation is to protect the community they serve.

“This small minority of individuals showed a complete disregard for their area and the community who live there, by attacking police this afternoon.

“Their actions serve no purpose other than to cause harm to our community and lead to criminal convictions for young people.

“Thankfully no one was injured and despite these incidents, police will continue to provide the dedicated service to the local community.”