Petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry thrown in Derry as police warn of 'utterly shameful child criminal exploitation'

Petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry were thrown as violence flared in Derry on Easter Monday with police issuing a warning over the “utterly shameful” exploitation of children.

The Easter Monday disturbances occurred in as an Easter Monday parade in the city drew to a close.

Area Commander of Derry City & Strabane Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said that there were “masked individuals” from the commencement of that parade to when it dispersed, which police believe “at this time to be a breach of the Parades Commission determination”.

"As these masked individuals made their way towards the dispersal point on Lecky Road, disorder developed in the area of Nailors Row from around 2.50pm.

Items seized by police in Derry on Easter Monday.

"Petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry were thrown which resulted in nearby Bishop Street (Without) being closed for a time for public safety reasons. Members of the public were diverted away from that area in the City Walls.”

Chf. Supt. Kearney said police believe this disorder involving young people was orchestrated.

"We have no doubt about this,” she sad. “Young people were shamelessly and deliberately used in an attempt to distract from and shield the masked individuals as they took cover in a gazebo following the parade in the area of St. Joseph's Place to change out of their parade clothing.

"This is child criminal exploitation. It is utterly shameful."

After the parade, PSNI officers stopped two vehicles - one in the Frances Street area and one in the Fanad Drive area. Two men, aged 30 and 55, were arrested under The Terrorism Act and have been taken to Musgrave Street Station for questioning.

One of the vehicles stopped – a van – was seized by police. A number of items were also seized.