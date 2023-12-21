PFC says ECHR case on legacy follows ‘complete disregard’ for victims’ views
The Pat Finucane Centre claimed the British Government showed ‘complete disregard’ for victims’ vehement opposition to the NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 which provides an effective amnesty to British soldiers, police officers and republicans and loyalists accused of committing atrocities during the conflict.
The victims’ group welcomed the announcement by the Irish Government that it is initiating an inter-State case against the Britain.
“Since the legislation was first proposed, the British government ignored the concerns of political parties across these islands and ignored the concerns of the human rights community including the NI Human Rights Commissioner, the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
“More importantly, the British government showed complete disregard for opposition voiced by victims and survivors vehemently opposed to this legislation. Victims and survivors recognise that only the perpetrators of violence will benefit from the Legacy Act.
“We agree with the view expressed by the Irish government that they had no choice but to pursue the legal avenue, and believe this sends the strongest possible message that this legislation must and will be challenged in every possible way,” a spokesperson said.
On Wednesday the Tánaiste Micheál Martin said it had been left with not choice but to take the action. Britain claimed the move was ‘unnecessary’ and came at a ‘particularly sensitive’ time.