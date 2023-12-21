PFC says ECHR case on legacy follows ‘complete disregard’ for victims’ views

Ireland’s decision to take Britain to Europe over its legacy act sends the ‘strongest possible message’ to a British Government that showed ‘complete disregard’ for the views of victims, it’s been claimed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Pat Finucane Centre claimed the British Government showed ‘complete disregard’ for victims’ vehement opposition to the NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 which provides an effective amnesty to British soldiers, police officers and republicans and loyalists accused of committing atrocities during the conflict.

The victims’ group welcomed the announcement by the Irish Government that it is initiating an inter-State case against the Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Since the legislation was first proposed, the British government ignored the concerns of political parties across these islands and ignored the concerns of the human rights community including the NI Human Rights Commissioner, the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Families of victims of the troubles protest against the proposed Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, at Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney. DER222GS – 018

“More importantly, the British government showed complete disregard for opposition voiced by victims and survivors vehemently opposed to this legislation. Victims and survivors recognise that only the perpetrators of violence will benefit from the Legacy Act.

“We agree with the view expressed by the Irish government that they had no choice but to pursue the legal avenue, and believe this sends the strongest possible message that this legislation must and will be challenged in every possible way,” a spokesperson said.