Pipe bomb found in Dungiven: 3 men arrested following Derry and Omagh searches

PSNI Detective Inspector Walls said the arrests came after detectives conducted a number of searches at properties in the Omagh and Derry area earlier on Monday.

“Following these searches, three men, aged 55, 22 and 35, were arrested in connection with terrorism related offences.

“They all remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

The PSNI operation is ongoing.

Detective Inspector Walls continued: “A policing operation remains in place in the Foreglen Road area of Dungiven, as enquiries continue in relation to the ongoing security alert, which began on Saturday, February 24.

“Diversions are currently in place at the junctions with Ballyhanedin Road and Muldonagh Road."

It was also confirmed that on Sunday evening officers recovered a viable Improvised Explosive Device in the Curragh Road area of Dungiven.

The pipe bomb type device was made safe, and removed for further forensic examination, police confirmed afterwards.

DI Walls added: “I would like to thank members of the public affected by this ongoing incident for their patience, and I would ask anyone with any information that could help with our investigation to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1210 of 24/02/23."

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/