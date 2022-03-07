Pipe bomb found in garden in Derry had partially exploded

PSNI Inspector Moyne said that following a report at 2.10pm on Sunday of a suspicious object in the area, officers attended and implemented a public safety operation.

“Ammunition Technical Officers were called to the scene to examine the object, which was located in the garden of a property, and declared it to be a viable pipe-bomb type device,” Inspector Moyne said, adding:

“The device appears to have partially exploded and has now been taken away for further examination.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thankfully, a woman who was in a property where the device was located was not injured. A number of people who were evacuated from their homes have now been allowed to return.

“This was a reckless attack and the consequences of it could have been devastating.

“Our investigation is underway to establish what happened, and I am appealing to anyone who has information as to who is responsible for this despicable attack to pick up the phone and tell us what you know.

“If you were in the Lincoln Court area yesterday, or in recent days, and witnessed any suspicious activity, I would urge you to get in touch with detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1009 06/03/22.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Ulster Unionist Councillors, Ryan McCready and Darren Guy, have unreservedly condemned those responsible for planting the pipe bomb.

Colr Ryan McCready said: “It is deeply unsettling that a pipe bomb was detonated with the Lincoln Court estate, Waterside. It is to be condemned unreservedly.

“I spoke with the PSNI who placed up a cordon, confirming they were dealing with a pipe bomb incident. They called in ATO and numerous PSNI officers to manage the scene.

“Some residents were evacuated from their homes. Anyone who had nowhere to go were offered a place to stay at the community centre for however long that was needed.

“Both myself and Councillor Darren Guy, spoke with and reassured residents on the situation. We hope that the culprits are dealt with by the PSNI and call for these types of incidents to cease and for those criminals involved to desist. This type of criminal activity is not welcomed anywhere and poses serious risks to members of the community, especially young children.”