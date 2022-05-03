Police appeal for information after construction equipment is stolen

Police in Derry are appealing for information following a report that sometime over the past weekend a number of pieces of equipment used in construction had been stolen.

Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 3:30 pm

It was reported yesterday that three pieces of equipment - an auger drill, a rock breaker and an excavating bucket - parked in a construction area on Glenshane Road had been stolen, sometime between 6pm on Friday April 29 and 6am yesterday.

Inspector Moyne said: “It would have taken some effort to remove these pieces of equipment, and we would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and saw any suspicious activity to get in touch. We would also appeal for people to be vigilant if they’re offered similar pieces of equipment for sale in suspicious circumstances. If you have information which can assist our enquiries, please call us.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 628 of 02/05/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org