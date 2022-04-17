Police appeal: help find missing teen

Police in Derry say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety of 17 year old Patrick Crumlish.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick is 5 feet 8 inches tall, medium build, with short black hair shaved at the top and sides. He was last seen on Saturday 16th April at around 5pm on the Northland Road area of the city. At that time he was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue jumper and blue trainers.

If you believe you have seen Patrick, or if you have any information on his whereabouts, call us on 101 quoting reference number 176 of 17/04/22.