Police appeal: help find missing teen
Police in Derry have appealed for help in finding a missing teenager.
By william allen
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 3:30 pm
Police in Derry say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety of 17 year old Patrick Crumlish.
Patrick is 5 feet 8 inches tall, medium build, with short black hair shaved at the top and sides. He was last seen on Saturday 16th April at around 5pm on the Northland Road area of the city. At that time he was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue jumper and blue trainers.
If you believe you have seen Patrick, or if you have any information on his whereabouts, call us on 101 quoting reference number 176 of 17/04/22.