Police appeal over reported attack in Galliagh

Police are investigating a report of a robbery in the Galliagh Park area of Derry on Tuesday, December 12.

A PSNI spokesperson said that it was reported that two teenage boys were attacked by a group of males sometime around 11.15pm on Tuesday night, and had personal items taken.

Both boys attended hospital following the incident and were treated for cuts and bruising to their faces and bodies, police said.

PSNI Constable Philpott has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area at the time of the incident, to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1417 12/12/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.