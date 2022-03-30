Police appealing for information after lead stolen from Derry church roof
Police in Derry are investigating the theft of lead from a church roof, which is believed to have occurred earlier this week.
The theft from the roof of a Presbyterian Church on Rossdowney Road in Kilfennan is believed to have occurred sometime between 9pm on Monday, March 28 and 7pm last night March 29.
Inspector Spence said: “This is the second time this has happened at this church in the past month. When something like this happens there is an impact for those affected.
“As we continue with our enquiries, we’re asking anyone who knows anything about this incident to get in touch with us. In particular, we want to hear from anyone who was in the area between Monday evening and last night and saw any suspicious activity. We’d also like to hear from anyone who has been offered lead for sale in suspicious circumstances. If you have information please call us on 101, quoting reference number 1763 of 29/03/22.”
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.