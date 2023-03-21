Police arrest second Derry man in connection with animal cruelty
Police investigating a report of animal cruelty involving a dog in Derry/Londonderry have made a second arrest and conducted a search of an address.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:25 GMT- 1 min read
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of Causing Unnecessary Suffering to Animals.
The arrest follows a report of a dog that was found injured and partially buried in Ballyarnett Country Park on Wednesday, March 15.
He remains in custody at this time.
A 29-year-old man charged with offences in relation to this matter appeared at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.