Police attacked with fireworks, bottles and masonry during ‘New IRA’ searches in Derry
and live on Freeview channel 276
A PSNI spokesperson said that during a search in Lone Moor Gardens a large crowd gathered at the bottom of Southway.
"Regrettably, there was a period of sustained disorder. Police officers and vehicles had fireworks, bottles and masonry, and other items thrown at them. A number of police Land Rovers sustained damage, with wing mirrors being ripped off. Fortunately, no officers sustained any injuries,” the force said.
Earlier on Tuesday an AK-47 variant assault rifle and ammunition was seized from a vehicle stopped on the Letterkenny Road.
Two men have been arrested following the operation.
Derry City and Strabane Superintendent Willy Calderwood described the scenes of disorder as ‘disappointing and disheartening’.
"Our officers were in the area last night for the purpose of keeping people safe. That is our priority and, through the public safety operation, we have taken a weapon off the streets that could potentially be used to cause serious harm or, at the very worst, to kill.
"The attacks on our officers are incredibly disappointing and disheartening, and I want to pay tribute to my colleagues for what they endured. They demonstrated courage and professionalism and restraint in the face of this violence.
"We understand and appreciate that operations of this nature can be disruptive, and we always work to keep any disruption to a minimum but, what we have seized demonstrates they are, unfortunately, necessary.
“The seizure from last night is significant and cannot be under estimated.
“As the investigation continues, I want to reassure the community we will continue to work to keep people safe. That is of paramount importance. We remain grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101."
The PSNI has asked people to make reports online via the www.psni.police.uk/makeareport we portal or alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org