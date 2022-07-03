Police attacked with petrol and paint bombs at Derry security alert

The security alert in the Lecky Flyover area of Derry has now ended and has been declared a hoax.

It was initiated after a report that a suspicious object was found in the area this evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We attended the scene, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, where the object was examined and has now been declared as a hoax.”

Several PSNI vehicles were damaged. (File picture: PSNI Land Rover)

“A number of residents who had been evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return.

“We would like to thank the local community and especially those directly impacted for their patience and understanding.”

Speaking about the attacks on officers, the spokesperson added: “Unfortunately, while in attendance, we came under sustained and senseless attack from a number of individuals armed with petrol bombs and paint bombs.

“These, along with masonry, bottles and other items were thrown at us while we worked to keep people safe and make the area safe.

“A significant number of vital police resources were required to maintain cordons to ensure public safety, which detracted us from delivering key services to other victims and vulnerable people across the District.

“This shameful act of placing hoax devices brings nothing to the community other than disruption and frustration and needs to stop.

“Thankfully, no injuries were sustained but damage was caused to a number of police vehicles.