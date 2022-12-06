Police conducting checks in John Street/Carlisle Road/Foyle Embankment areas after suspect device report

Police said they have carried out a number of checks as part of their enquiries and, at this time, nothing untoward has been found.

As enquiries continue this morning, including further checks of these areas, the public is asked to be vigilant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police added that is of anyone has noticed any suspicious activity, or comes across a suspicious object, please do not touch it – they are asked to phone the police immediately on 999.

Police are conducting checks.