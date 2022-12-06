News you can trust since 1772
Police conducting checks in John Street/Carlisle Road/Foyle Embankment areas after suspect device report

Police in Derry have confirmed they are conducting checks in the John Street/Carlisle Road/Foyle Embankment areas of the city this morning, Tuesday, December 6, following a report made shortly before 5.30am today that a device had been left in the area.

By Laura Glenn
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 11:43am

Police said they have carried out a number of checks as part of their enquiries and, at this time, nothing untoward has been found.

As enquiries continue this morning, including further checks of these areas, the public is asked to be vigilant.

Police added that is of anyone has noticed any suspicious activity, or comes across a suspicious object, please do not touch it – they are asked to phone the police immediately on 999.

Police also confirmed that no roads are closed at this time.