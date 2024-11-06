Police continue park patrols after sexually motivated knifepoint attacks in Derry
The PSNI said it’s officers continued high visibility patrols in and around parks and walkways throughout the city on Tuesday and confirmed this would continue in the coming days.
"We are actively engaging with our partners and communities to ensure women and girls feel safe and are empowered to go about their lives without fear.
"If you notice anyone acting suspiciously or if their behaviour causes you concern, do not approach and call police immediately on 101 or 999,” the PSNI stated.
The patrols were launched after two sexually motivated knifepoint attacks on women in Drumahoe Park and Top of the Hill Park at the weekend.
Police are investigating whether the two knifepoint attacks were linked.