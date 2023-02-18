News you can trust since 1772
Police dealing with Waterside security alert

By Kevin Mullan
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 1:19pm
PSNI
The security alert commenced after 11am on Saturday morning, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said.

Police confirmed they were in attendance at a security alert in the Corrody Road area of Gobnascale.

Members of the public have been advised by the PSNI to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journeys.

Diversions have been put in place, said the PSNI, who said they will provide an update in due course.

