Police 'following a definitive line of enquiry' on City Cemetery vandalism
Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at the City Cemetery in the Lone Moor Road area of Derry.
Inspector Mailey said: “We received a report shortly after 9am this morning, Saturday, April 27, that a number of graves had been damaged. It is believed the damage occurred sometime between 8pm yesterday, Friday, April 26 and 8am today.“We have identified a male suspect and are following a definitive line of enquiry in relation to the incident.