Police 'following a definitive line of enquiry' on City Cemetery vandalism

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at the City Cemetery in the Lone Moor Road area of Derry.
By Laura Glenn
Published 27th Apr 2024, 13:20 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 13:20 BST
Inspector Mailey said: “We received a report shortly after 9am this morning, Saturday, April 27, that a number of graves had been damaged. It is believed the damage occurred sometime between 8pm yesterday, Friday, April 26 and 8am today.“We have identified a male suspect and are following a definitive line of enquiry in relation to the incident.

“An investigation has commenced and we would encourage anyone with any information to call us on 101, quoting reference 398 of 27/04/24. You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/."