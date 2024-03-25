Watch more of our videos on Shots!

.These included domestic-related incidents, from which a number of arrests were made; concern for safety calls, assault, theft and burglary.

A number of proactive drug-related searches were also conducted, with seizures of suspected drugs.Derry City and Strabane Chief Inspector Siobhan Watt said: "In relation to the wide range of calls over the weekend, some of these involved people in crisis and in need of immediate help. Officers responded, and worked with partner agencies in respect of some of these calls, including health sector colleagues.“I want to thank the members of the public who called us with information over the weekend, including those about a suspected drink-driver in a city.

Inspector Watt continued: "On the back of this information, we were able to locate this vehicle as it made its way out of the city towards Newbuildings. Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this, while one person has been charged to court with driving-related offences.Addressing the public, Insp Watt added: "The immediate, live time reporting of this incident meant our officers responded quickly and took immediate action. We encourage you to continue to do this in respect of anything you see you think is untoward. Your information can make a difference.