Chief Inspector Vince Redmond said: “Response policing is a challenging job. Our officers show courage, commitment and compassion every day to keep communities safe, and help people in a time of personal crisis."Of the calls officers responded to in October, 183 required an emergency response. 380 calls were in relation to welfare concerns for people across the District. Additionally, 124 of the total calls responded to were domestic-related.During the month, officers made 194 arrests. 56 of the people arrested were charged to appear before Court the following day which Chief Inspector Redmond believes "indicates that we recognise vulnerability and risk to victims and the wider public, and take action to keep people safe.”In total, 235 criminal justice outcomes were secured, including 135 people charged to Court, while 52 summons’, three Adult Cautions, one Juvenile Caution, and 44 Community Resolution Notices were issued.“Our Response officers play a vital role in protecting the public and keeping people safe. They are the first to respond to danger and, in responding to calls, they are often the first police officer people in the community come into contact with," said Chief Inspector Redmond, who added: