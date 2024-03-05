Police in Derry respond to 149 emergency calls including arson and people in personal crisis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Other call-outs included domestic-related incidents, concern for safety calls, assault, burglary and a report of drink-driving.

The 149 emergency and priority calls for service were responded to between Friday morning, March 1, to just before midnight on Sunday, March 3.Alongside these calls, officers also assisted with traffic management for several major sporting fixtures in the city, all of which, in total, drew thousands of fans.

Derry City and Strabane Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: "Officers dealt with a wide range of calls, some of which were complex and extremely difficult, and included calls involving people experiencing personal crisis.

"Officers worked with partner agencies over the weekend in respect of some of these calls. For example, alongside Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service in relation to an arson at a former school site in Drumahoe [on Sunday, March 3].”

"Over the weekend, a number of our officers were assaulted, which is unacceptable," said Chief Inspector Moyne. "Our officers are here to help people, and protect communities. Being assaulted is not 'part of the job."

On Monday, March 4, Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team officers focused on the illicit supply and use of drugs and conducted a number of searches in the Strathfoyle area.

Suspected Class B drugs were seized as a result of searches, alongside a quantity of cash. Enquiries into this continue.

“We know the illicit supply or use of drugs is a concern in communities, and we've seen the devastation caused by this, with lives ruined, or lost, and loving families left to pick up the pieces,” said Chief Inspector Moyne.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to you, if you have any information on the illicit supply or use of drugs, to please contact us on 101.”