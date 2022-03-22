Police investigating link between weekend burglaries in Greysteel, Sourhill area, Alandale Park and Castle Park
Detectives investigating a burglary in Greysteel at the weekend are appealing for witnesses and information.
A report was received on Sunday, March 20 at 1.15pm that a house in the Clooney Road area had been broken into and ransacked.
Nothing appears to have been taken at this stage. This burglary could have happened sometime between Saturday, March 19 at 5pm and Sunday afternoon, March 20 at 1.15pm.
A link is being investigated between this burglary and three others in the Sourhill area of Ballymena, the Alandale Park and Castle Park areas of Derry– all three reported on Saturday, March 19.
Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “Our enquiries are continuing and at this stage of the investigation we believe that all four incidents are linked. We are appealing to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1567 20/03/22 for the Greysteel burglary, 1753 19/03/22 for the burglaries in Eglinton, Derry or 1183 19/03/22 for the burglary in Ballymena. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the suspects on their dash-cam or CCTV which can assist our investigation.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/