Police investigating several possibly ‘linked’ incidents in city over past 24 hours

Police at Strand Road in Derryare investigating a number of incidents in the city over the past 24 hours which are believed to be linked.

Yesterday afternoon, Friday, June 7, at approximately 1.15pm, police became aware of two reports of a silver-coloured Ford Focus being driven erratically in the vicinity of the City Cemetery in Creggan.

District Commander, Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “This was a completely reckless act, which not only placed those behind the wheel in danger but also those who were in the area and in close proximity of the vehicle as it travelled. Our enquiries into this incident continue today and I am appealing to anyone who knows anything about this vehicle, or those who were involved in this incident, to get in touch with us via 101, quoting reference numbers 1106/07 of 07/06/19.

“Yesterday afternoon, we received a report of between 40-50 youths who had congregated in the Bligh’s Lane area and who were drinking alcohol. It was reported an altercation had taken place, however, no report was made to police.

“At around 5:10pm yesterday, police on patrol came across a teenage male lying on the grass in the area of Hollyhall Road with the junction of Creggan Road. The male had sustained puncture-type wounds to both of his shins. NIAS attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our enquiries into this assault are at an early stage, and we are working to establish a motive. I am appealing to anyone who knows anything about this; in particular, to anyone who may have seen a red Skoda in the Creggan Road area prior to when the assault was reported to us to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1762 07/06/19.

“This morning, Saturday June 8, we received a report at 12.30am of criminal damage at a house in the Culdaff Gardens area; that a number of masked men had smashed windows at the front and rear of a property. There were no reports of any injuries. We are working to establish a motive for the attack and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 49 of 08/06/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Superintendent McCalmont added: “I want to reassure people that police in this city routinely work closely and engage with public and political representatives to ensure we do everything we can to keep people safe.

“As we head further into the weekend, I would appeal to leaders in the community to use their influence to do what they can to ensure our streets are calm and our people stay safe.

“I would also urge any young people who may tempted to get caught up in antisocial behaviour to think twice about their actions which could have serious consequences and a long lasting impact.

“The community can be reassured as the weekend continues we will have a proportionate and appropriate policing response in place and will do all we can to ensure the safety of the people in this city