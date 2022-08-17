Police investigating sexual assault of teenage girl in Derry issue ‘specific witness appeal’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault is reported to have occurred in the Lisfannon Park area of the city at around 11.50pm on 15th August.

Detective Inspector Harrison from Public Protection Branch said: “We’re keen to speak with three men who stopped with the victim to check on her welfare immediately after the assault occurred. We’re also keen to speak with two females who stopped with the victim at around the same time and spoke with her.

“We believe these men and females may have vital information which can assist our investigation, and I would urge them to get in contact with us by calling 101 and quoting reference 90 of 16/08/22.”