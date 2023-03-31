Police issue appeal over criminal damage to property in Irish Street
A police appeal for information has ben issued after criminal damage was caused to a property in the Irish Street area last weekend.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:20 BST
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the incident occurred in Strule Gardens.
“Were you in the area over the weekend of March 25/26? Did you witness anyone suspicious in the area or notice any damage being caused? If you can assist please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 440, 27/03/23,” the PSNI said in a statement.