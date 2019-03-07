Police make urgent appeal after man vanishes in Co. Derry

The P.S.N.I. has appealed for information that might help them locate a man who was last seen in Co. Derry yesterday afternoon.

Anthony Smylie, 42, was last seen in the Hillman's Way area of Coleraine on Wednesday.

MISSING - Anthony Smylie.

Inspector O’Loan appealed to anyone with information that might help police locate Mr. Smylie to contact them immediately.

“The 42 year old Dervock man was last seen in the Hillman’s Way area of Coleraine at around 1:15pm on Wednesday March 6," said Inspector O'Loan.



“Anthony is described as being 5’ 10’’ tall, of medium build and with fair hair, blue eyes and tattoos on his arms



“When last seen he was wearing a grey fleece, blue jeans and trainers.



“We are appealing to Anthony or anyone who knows his whereabouts to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 1246 6/3/19," added Inspector O'Loan.