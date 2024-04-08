Police officer assaulted in Derry amid 137 emergency and priority calls over weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Derry City & Strabane responded to 137 emergency and priority calls for service from Friday morning, April 5, to midnight on Sunday, April 7.
These included domestic-related incidents, from which a number of arrests were made; alongside calls for service in respect of concern for safety, reports of assault, and burglary.
In responding to a report of an assault in the city-side, one of the officers was assaulted.Derry City and Strabane Chief Inspector Moyne said: "Our colleague responded to the call to help, not to be assaulted. That is completely unacceptable.
"Overall, our officers dealt with a wide range of calls over the weekend. The weather and effects of Storm Kathleen also resulted in a number of reports of fallen trees causing disruption on the roads in and around the city, including in Eglinton. The Foyle Bridge was also closed for a period due to the strong winds.
"Our colleagues in Strabane were on patrol, during the early hours of Sunday morning, when they arrested a man on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath in relation to an incident they came across in the area. The man has been charged with the offence to appear before the court for a date scheduled in May.
"Sadly, some of the calls colleagues responded to involved people in need of immediate help. Officers responded, and worked with partner agencies in respect of some of these calls, including health sector colleagues.
"We encourage you to continue to call us and report anything you see you think is untoward. Your information can make a difference. We also encourage anyone who finds themselves in a situation where they need help to call us on 101 and, always in an emergency, 999.”Chief Inspector Moyne added: “Tragically, over the weekend, a fatal road traffic collision occurred near Bready, and we extend our condolences to the family of Oonagh Burns, who was from the Strabane area, who sadly died. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."