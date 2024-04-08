Police officer assaulted in Derry amid 137 emergency and priority calls over weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Derry City & Strabane responded to 137 emergency and priority calls for service from Friday morning, April 5, to midnight on Sunday, April 7.

These included domestic-related incidents, from which a number of arrests were made; alongside calls for service in respect of concern for safety, reports of assault, and burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In responding to a report of an assault in the city-side, one of the officers was assaulted.Derry City and Strabane Chief Inspector Moyne said: "Our colleague responded to the call to help, not to be assaulted. That is completely unacceptable.

Police in Derry City & Strabane responded to 137 emergency and priority calls for service.

"Overall, our officers dealt with a wide range of calls over the weekend. The weather and effects of Storm Kathleen also resulted in a number of reports of fallen trees causing disruption on the roads in and around the city, including in Eglinton. The Foyle Bridge was also closed for a period due to the strong winds.

"Our colleagues in Strabane were on patrol, during the early hours of Sunday morning, when they arrested a man on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath in relation to an incident they came across in the area. The man has been charged with the offence to appear before the court for a date scheduled in May.

"Sadly, some of the calls colleagues responded to involved people in need of immediate help. Officers responded, and worked with partner agencies in respect of some of these calls, including health sector colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad