Police said a total of four police officers were assaulted as they conducted enquiries in the Strathfoyle area of the city.

The officers were responding to a report about two men acting suspiciously in the Bawnmore Place area of Strathfoyle, reportedly attempting to open doors of properties.

Response Officers from Strand Road Station conducted a search of the area and said they located two men lying on the ground in the Moyglass Park area of Strathfoyle.

PSNI.

At this time, one of the men was unconscious, requiring officers to carry out CPR on him. He was subsequently taken to hospital by the Ambulance Service.

The PSNI said that when officers were arresting the second man, aged 31-years old, they were attacked.

Response Policing Inspector Craig said: “What happened to our colleagues today is horrendous and we will ensure they receive the support they need and deserve. No one should go to work and be assaulted. It’s completely unacceptable, and these atrocious attacks illustrate the very real dangers our officers can be confronted with, at any time, as they work to keep people safe and respond to community concerns.

“Our officers displayed incredible professionalism when dealing with this situation. As they tried to help one of the men who needed medical attention, they were then assaulted by the other man. It’s reprehensible, yet despite what they faced they have continued on duty."

The 31-year-old man who was arrested remained in custody on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary with intent to steal, and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol in breath and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating a report made just after 6.30am of a burglary of a house in Deanfield in the Waterside area. Entry was gained and keys to a red Volkswagen Golf were stolen, and the car was also reported stolen.

Detectives said they believe this incident is linked to reports of other burglaries in the Strathfoyle area this morning.

Detective Sergeant Hanbidge said: “We want to hear from anyone who believes they saw a red Volkswagen Golf between 5am and 8am this morning between Waterside and in Strathfoyle to get in touch. You may also have captured the car on your dash cam or CCTV.

"Anyone who believes they saw two men acting suspiciously in these areas, or who believe they have been a victim of a burglary or attempted burglary in these areas today is asked to call us."