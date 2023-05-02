A PSNI spokesperson confirmed to the Journal: “Police in Derry received a report of an ongoing fight in Bank Place in the city centre at around 1.40am on Sunday morning, April 30.

“As police dealt with the incident, one officer was assaulted when they were struck with a bottle while another officer was hit on the leg.

“Two men, both aged 18 years old, were subsequently issued with Community Resolution Notices for assault on police.”

PSNI.

PSNI Sergeant Walsh said: "As we continue with enquiries into this incident, I want to stress that assaults on our officers are unacceptable."Fortunately, on this occasion, both of our colleagues were able to remain on duty and work to keep people safe.

"However, assaulting an officer cannot be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.”

