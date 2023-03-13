Police pelted with bottles and stones by 30 youths in Derry during search
Police in Derry have said they came under attack while conducting a search operation in the Creggan area of the city on Sunday night.
The PSNI said its officers came under attack when bottles and stones were thrown at them in the Magowan Park area “as they conducted a search operation in the vicinity of Brae Head Road in the city in relation to recent violent dissident republican terrorism”.
Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “Shortly before 7pm, police officers came under sporadic attack from a group of approximately 30 young people who had gathered in the area and started throwing stones and bottles at them.
"Some damage was caused to police vehicles but thankfully no officers were injured.
“Police liaised with local community representatives who assisted in moving the young people away from the area. Shortly after 7.30pm, police were also able to leave the area after concluding the search and the situation has now calmed.”