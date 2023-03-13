The PSNI said its officers came under attack when bottles and stones were thrown at them in the Magowan Park area “as they conducted a search operation in the vicinity of Brae Head Road in the city in relation to recent violent dissident republican terrorism”.

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “Shortly before 7pm, police officers came under sporadic attack from a group of approximately 30 young people who had gathered in the area and started throwing stones and bottles at them.

"Some damage was caused to police vehicles but thankfully no officers were injured.

Derry and Strabane District Area Policing Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard.