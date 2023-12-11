Police in Derry are appealing for information following a report of an assault in the city centre on Friday.

Providing details about the incident, which occurred in Bank Place area, PSNI Inspector Spence said: “Sometime between 1am and 1:20am, it was reported that a 23 year old man was assaulted by a group of males outside licenced premises in the area.

"The male received injuries to his head and suffered a swollen left eye following the incident.”

Inspector Spence said enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault or who has any information that may be able to assist with the investigation, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 612 08/12/23.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”