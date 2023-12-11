News you can trust since 1772

Police probing racially motivated attack issue appeal in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information following a report of an assault in the city centre on Friday.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 11th Dec 2023, 08:34 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 08:42 GMT
Providing details about the incident, which occurred in Bank Place area, PSNI Inspector Spence said: “Sometime between 1am and 1:20am, it was reported that a 23 year old man was assaulted by a group of males outside licenced premises in the area.

"The male received injuries to his head and suffered a swollen left eye following the incident.”

Inspector Spence said enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

A PSNI Land Rover. INLM3811-147gcA PSNI Land Rover. INLM3811-147gc
“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the assault or who has any information that may be able to assist with the investigation, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 612 08/12/23.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”