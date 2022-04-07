Police renew appeal over Lincoln Courts arson attack
Police in Derry investigating an arson attack in Lincoln Courts in the city last month are renewing their appeal for information.
Two vehicles were reported to have been set on fire at around 10:20pm on Sunday, March 13. Both vehicles were left completely gutted as a result of the incident. Sergeant Garth Bennett said: “We have made a number of enquiries in relation to this incident to establish what occurred, who was involved and a motive, and today we are renewing our appeal.
“If you were in the area between 10:20pm and 10:25pm and saw any suspicious activity, including vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner, call us. In particular, we want to hear from anyone who saw two men running out of Lincoln Courts towards Woodburn Park. These males are reported to have worn dark-coloured clothing. Anyone who can assist our investigation is asked to call us on.”
The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1839 of 13/03/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/