Police renew appeal over Lincoln Courts arson attack

Police have renewed their appeal.

Two vehicles were reported to have been set on fire at around 10:20pm on Sunday, March 13. Both vehicles were left completely gutted as a result of the incident. Sergeant Garth Bennett said: “We have made a number of enquiries in relation to this incident to establish what occurred, who was involved and a motive, and today we are renewing our appeal.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you were in the area between 10:20pm and 10:25pm and saw any suspicious activity, including vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner, call us. In particular, we want to hear from anyone who saw two men running out of Lincoln Courts towards Woodburn Park. These males are reported to have worn dark-coloured clothing. Anyone who can assist our investigation is asked to call us on.”