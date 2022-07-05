Police say attacks during hoax bomb alert 'orchestrated'

The force said: "It is extremely disappointing that as we worked to keep people safe...we faced a period of sustained disorder that we believe was orchestrated with the aim of drawing police into a confrontation. Our officers were working to protect the community...but instead they were attacked with petrol bombs and other missiles."

The PSNI said 'those responsible for organising' and 'those involved in this criminal activity need to think about the significant number of police resources required...to ensure public safety, and how that can have an impact on how we respond to reports from victims and vulnerable people throughout the District'.

The force pointed out that during the disorder on Sunday the PSNI still dealt with dozens of calls for service and that on Monday it 'dealt with more than three dozen reports for incidents including concern for safety, missing persons, assault, a road traffic collision and criminal damage'.

A PSNI office on the Lecky Road.