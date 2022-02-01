Police say ‘hoax’ caused evacuation of Derry shopping centre

Security alert at the Foyleside shopping centre . Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Press Eye

The centre was evacuated and there were reports of traffic disruption in the area this afternoon.

But the police have now said: “We can confirm that the security alert at Foyleside shopping centre has ended and has been declared a hoax.”

Chief Inspector Clive Beatty said: “This alert has resulted in unnecessary fear and disruption to the community and I would like to thank the public and business community for their co-operation and patience as we worked quickly to ensure the centre was safe to reopen. At a time when local businesses and services are trying desperately to get back on track, this type of incident only causes further harm to livelihoods. I would encourage anyone with information about this hoax to come forward and speak with our detectives.”

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said the security alert at Foyleside Shopping Centre has caused major disruption to local businesses.

The Foyle MLA said: “The security alert at Foyleside Shopping Centre is deeply concerning and has caused huge disruption to local businesses and people’s livelihoods.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney also condemned those behind the security scare, saying: “Foyleside was evacuated after police received reports of a bomb in the building. As a result of this security alert all shoppers and staff had to be evacuated from Foyleside Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon. Members of the public just going about their day and people trying to earn a living were forced out of the centre as businesses were forced to close their doors.

“Our businesses have been through a hard-enough time over the past few years without being forced to close as a result of a bomb threat.”