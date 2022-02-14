Police say it is lucky suspected Derry arson did not spread and lead to injuries

The fire and rescue service attended the incident.

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses to a fire at a flat on Maureen Avenue in the city which was reported to police at 4.10am today, Monday, February 14.

Police attended the scene along with the Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS). No one was in the flat at the time.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this fire, which we believe, at this time, to have been started deliberately. While damage was caused to the flat, it’s fortunate the fire did not spread to other flats and there were no injuries.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Maureen Avenue area early this morning to get in touch with our detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency police number 101, quoting reference 159 of 14/02/22.”