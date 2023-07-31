Police seeking to speak to stocky man in his 30s in flat cap and sportswear

Detectives are investigating after reports of two burglaries at residential properties.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "It was reported that between 6.30pm and 7pm on July 29, 2023, entry had been gained to a house and a number of items, including a sum of cash were taken.

"A second report was also received that entry had been gained to another house in the area but, at this time, it is believed that nothing was taken.

PSNI

"We are keen to speak to a man who may have been in the area at the time. He is described as being aged in his thirties, approximately 5' 7" to 5' 10" tall and of stocky build. He was reported to be wearing a chequered flat cap, a sports-style top and dark-coloured shorts with three stripes down the side.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other video footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference 928 of 30/7/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Detective Sergeant Gingell continued: “We would encourage all householders to be vigilant around their homes and report any suspicious activity to police at the earliest opportunity.