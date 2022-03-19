Police urge Derry residents to be aware of oil thieves

A spokesperson on behalf of the police siad: “Unfortunately we have to reappeal to residents to take extra steps to prevent home heating oil from being stolen following a number of reports of oil thefts and attempted thefts in Derry City and Strabane area over the past 24 hours.

“We are all very aware of the rising costs of oil at the minute and the financial impact it would have on households if their oil was stolen.

“It’s worth looking at some preventative measures to avoid being targeted by thieves and so as to avoid being left without oil. Securing your oil tank, keeping gates closed and locked can prevent a theft. Also using CCTV cameras and security lighting is advised.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would ask neighbours to keep an eye out for eachother, lookout for suspicious vehicles and if you see something that doesn’t seem right, report it.”