Police want to speak to clean-shaven bespectacled man in blue jeans who approached girl

Officers are making enquiries into the incident in the Iniscarn Road area.

It was reported that sometime between 3.25pm and 3.30pm a man approached a young girl in the playpark and spoke briefly with her. This male is described as having worn blue jeans, glasses and was clean shaven. This man is believed to have left the area in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Inspector Robb said: "The child was not harmed in any way during this brief encounter.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to man about approach to young girl

“This may have been a completely innocent encounter, however, in order to establish exactly what occurred, we're asking anyone who was in the park around this time and saw what happened to get in touch with us. We would also appeal to this man to contact us so we can establish what happened."