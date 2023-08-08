Pony stolen from property in the Eglinton area
A pony has been stolen from a property in the Eglinton area.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:45 BST
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are asking anyone with information about the theft of the animal to come forward.
Police from the Causeway Coast and Glens policing district say they are investigating the theft of the pony within the vicinity of the Craigback Road.
If you have any information regarding this pony and/or its whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1648 of August 7, 2023.