Popular Culdaff shop burgled and 'ransacked' as number of premises in area targeted

The well-known McGuinness’ Shop in Culdaff was ‘ransacked’ in a break-in during the early hours of Tuesday morning and a number of other premises in the village were also targeted.

The shop and bar are owned and run by the McGuinness family and the break-in was the first-ever large value incident they have had, despite being open for generations.

Johnny McGuinness, who is also a Donegal County Councillor, following in the footsteps of his father, the late Councillor Bernard McGuinness, confirmed that the shop’s storage area and office had been ‘ransacked’ in the burglary.

The premises cameras were smashed and the thieves took a large quantity of cigarettes and monies from till floats.

McGuinness' Shop and Bar on Culdaff Main Street. Picture: Google Earth

Colr McGuinness said he was first alerted to the burglary when a member of senior management came upon the scene around 6.30am on Tuesday morning, January 9.

"They had entered the premises by forcing open the doors in the shop at the rear of the building.

“As far as I’m aware, we’re not the only premises hit – a number of other places were also targeted. We think it happened here in the shop between 2am – 5am this morning.”

Colr McGuinness said they made the decision to reopen the shop after Gardai and their forensic teams had finished and told how they are receiving ‘great help' from the local community.

He urged anyone with information, no matter how ‘small or irrelevant they might think it is’ to contact either the Gardai on 00353 93 74 20540 or himself on 00353 877770626.