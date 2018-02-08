Possessed £800 of cannabis

A 21-year-old man has admitted possessing cannabis with a street value of £800.

David Dillon, of Otter Park, Strathfoyle, pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug between December 14 and December 17, 2016.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the defendant had recently moved out of a local homeless shelter when the drugs were seized.

Police were called to the Methodist Mission after a large quantity of drugs were discovered.

The cannabis had a street value of around £800.

During police interview, Dillon admitted the drugs were his and that they were for personal use.

Defence solicitor Maeliosa Barr said his client had been experiencing problems at the time and got in with a bad crowd when he was living at the hostel.

Mr Barr told the court Dillon’s issues with cannabis ‘ended up getting worse’ as a result.

He added that the 21-year-old had used Christmas money to purchase the drugs.

However, Mr Barr said Dillon has now moved home and has ‘sorted himself out’.

He told the court the defendant has also completed drug addiction programmes.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned sentencing for a probation pre-sentence report.

She said she was concerned about the value of the drugs.

Dillon will appear in court again on March 2.